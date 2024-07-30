Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Straightener

The Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Straightener is a breakthrough professional styler with the benefits of InfraRed to heat the hair gently from the inside out.

The newly upgraded infrared ray technology helps maintain moisture balance, seal the cuticle and give a natural shine to your hair. The nanotechnology in the 100% titanium plates removes odour and harmful chemicals, leaving hair silky and shiny whilst microsensors regulate temperature across the plate, ensuring even heat distribution with no hot spots. Choose from 10 temperature settings on an LED digital display ranging from 120 to 230 degrees to give you complete flexibility over your look.