Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Table

This garden set from Outsunny creates an excellent social spot for any outdoor space. Comes with two armchairs and a matching coffee table. The set is made from durable plastic, crafted into a rattan-effect - garden look which is much tougher than the traditional option. Soft padded cushions for comfort. Covers with zippers to remove and wash easily.