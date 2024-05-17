image 1 of Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Table
image 1 of Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Tableimage 2 of Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Tableimage 3 of Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Tableimage 4 of Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Tableimage 5 of Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Table

Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Patio PP Rattan Style Garden Bistro Set, Armchairs & Table
This garden set from Outsunny creates an excellent social spot for any outdoor space. Comes with two armchairs and a matching coffee table. The set is made from durable plastic, crafted into a rattan-effect - garden look which is much tougher than the traditional option. Soft padded cushions for comfort. Covers with zippers to remove and wash easily.
Assembly requiredEasy to clean, simply wipe with a damp clothCushion covers with zippers for easy remove

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here