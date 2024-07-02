Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs

Bring beauty to your every day with this three-piece set from Outsunny. It's formed of a round table with a ceramic mosaic tile top and two chairs - both with a mosaic back panel, perfect for gardens, balconies, patio areas and other outdoor areas. The set, made from a metal frame with powder coated process, creates a solid and sturdy core structure. The foldable chairs with cut-out grid design on seats prevent water build-up and keep you cool on hotter days.