Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs
image 1 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairsimage 2 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairsimage 3 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairsimage 4 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairsimage 5 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs

Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£134.99

£134.99/each

Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs
Bring beauty to your every day with this three-piece set from Outsunny. It's formed of a round table with a ceramic mosaic tile top and two chairs - both with a mosaic back panel, perfect for gardens, balconies, patio areas and other outdoor areas. The set, made from a metal frame with powder coated process, creates a solid and sturdy core structure. The foldable chairs with cut-out grid design on seats prevent water build-up and keep you cool on hotter days.
Compact size is perfect for smaller space;Grid cut-out chairs prevent water building up;Unique design paired with the mosaic tiles;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here