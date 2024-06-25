Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs

Enjoy your garden with company, thanks to this metal garden furniture set from Outsunny. Set comes with two armless chairs and a matching table - room for you to relax with company. Small size is perfect for city living, where space is tight in outdoor areas, like your balcony. Each piece of the small garden table and chairs is foldable for storage, with top handles on the chairs to carry easily. Setting up this balcony furniture for when friends visit only takes a quick moment.