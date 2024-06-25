Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs
image 1 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairsimage 2 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairsimage 3 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairsimage 4 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairsimage 5 of Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs

Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£113.99

£113.99/each

Outsunny 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set with Mosaic Round Table and 2 Chairs
Enjoy your garden with company, thanks to this metal garden furniture set from Outsunny. Set comes with two armless chairs and a matching table - room for you to relax with company. Small size is perfect for city living, where space is tight in outdoor areas, like your balcony. Each piece of the small garden table and chairs is foldable for storage, with top handles on the chairs to carry easily. Setting up this balcony furniture for when friends visit only takes a quick moment.
3 pcs set includes table and two chairs;- Cut-out seat is cool and breathable;Folding to move easily;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here