HOMCOM Three-Piece Bistro Set with Folding Chairs & Coffee Table

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Enjoy your garden with company, thanks to small garden table and chairs from Outsunny. With two matching chairs and a square table, you will have the complete look. They're all foldable, so can be stored away to save space or moved around, especially with the handle on the chair. The curved design of the folding garden furniture keeps you comfortable when sitting, whilst the plastic surfaces are quick and easy to clean - they'll be set up and ready for when friends come over.

Enjoy your garden with company, thanks to small garden table and chairs from Outsunny. With two matching chairs and a square table, you will have the complete look. They're all foldable, so can be stored away to save space or moved around, especially with the handle on the chair. The curved design of the folding garden furniture keeps you comfortable when sitting, whilst the plastic surfaces are quick and easy to clean - they'll be set up and ready for when friends come over.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.