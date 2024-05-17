Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Side

These nesting tables from Outsunny are perfect for when you need more surface space from time-to-time. Hand woven from PE wicker, these Rattan tables are made to withstand all weather conditions for year-long use, with a solid metal frame underneath to ensure continued stability and durability. The set includes three tables, a small, a medium and a large, allowing you to stack under each other when not in need, perfect for those with limited space. Functional, yet stylish, you will love bringing these out when friends and family come over.