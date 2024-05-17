Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Side
image 1 of Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Sideimage 2 of Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Sideimage 3 of Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Sideimage 4 of Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Sideimage 5 of Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Side

Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Side

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£68.99

£68.99/each

Outsunny Rattan Nesting Table Set Three Piece Stacking Coffee Side
These nesting tables from Outsunny are perfect for when you need more surface space from time-to-time. Hand woven from PE wicker, these Rattan tables are made to withstand all weather conditions for year-long use, with a solid metal frame underneath to ensure continued stability and durability. The set includes three tables, a small, a medium and a large, allowing you to stack under each other when not in need, perfect for those with limited space. Functional, yet stylish, you will love bringing these out when friends and family come over.
Great for extending surface space when neededHelps to save spaceSolid steel frame ensures stability

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here