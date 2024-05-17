Outsunny 3Pcs Garden Bistro Set Folding Table and 2 Chairs Outdoor

This three-piece outdoor garden table set from Outsunny is a great way to enjoy your outdoor space. A two piece set, it means you You can enjoy a pleasant afternoon/evening with company. The powder coated metal frames are strong, all pieces are foldable for easy storage. Comes complete with a tempered glass top on the table - a sleek look and solid dining surface.