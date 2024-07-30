Ravensburger Best Of British The Fairground 1000 Piece

There's always so much to see and enjoy at a Fairground, but this one is a little different. One of the "Galloping" horses really is galloping away, a dodgem has escaped and the Ghost Train team seem to be taking their jobs very seriously indeed! There's plenty to discover and enjoy with a big slice of good old British cartoon comedy!Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for women, as well as men and fit perfectly on our puzzle board.Our 1000 piece jigsaws are crafted with premium quality and measure 70 x 50cm when complete. Great for Adults and ideal puzzles for Children 12 years up.Our puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with our fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image and give you the best experience possible.Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or Christmas present.

