Ravensburger Peppa Pig Family Time 35 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Peppa Pig, George Pig, Mummy and Daddy Pig are enjoying some delicious sweet treats in this bright and colourful 35pc puzzle. High quality 35 piece cardboard jigsaw puzzle. The finished puzzle measures 26 x 18cm when complete. Made from strong premium grade cardboard, with linen finish print to minimise glare on puzzle image. At Ravensburger we have over 100 years worth of experience in the manufacture of puzzles. Not only do we make the best selection of puzzles, we also pride ourselves on having the highest quality. Individual pieces are stamped with such precision that a quiet "click" can be heard when one piece is inserted in the other - this phenomenon is so unique that we have given it its own name ˜Soft click Technology. Our puzzles are made using unique punching templates and punching tools, which are hand-crafted with watchmaker precision to ensure the greatest possible accuracy and variety of the puzzle pieces.