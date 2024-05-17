Ravensburger Space Mission 100 XXL Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

This fantasy scene shows a super-sleek spacecraft as it leaves the Earth's atmosphere. We get glimpses of some of the planets in our Solar System, and can see the distant sun's rays gleaming off the smooth metal surfaces of the ship. What do you think the astronauts will be researching? Will they discover new life? This dramatic and colourful design would make a great gift or pastime for would-be astronauts. Our 100 piece kids puzzles with XXL large pieces are crafted with premium quality and measure 49 x 36cm when complete. Great puzzles for Children 6 years old and up. Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our childrens jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for boys and great gifts for girls. Perfect toys for your child Puzzles for toddlers and kids of every age help support a childs development as they play, building skills such as concentration and creativity. Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift