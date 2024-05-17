Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navy
image 1 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navyimage 2 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navyimage 3 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navyimage 4 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navyimage 5 of Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navy

Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.00

£8.00/each

Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navy
Every detail matters when you're setting the table! With the Nicola Spring Patterned Salad / Fruit / Serving Bowl, you can present everything from salads to side dishes for presenting food in a fashionable way whilst adding colour to your table setting.Versatile and durable, this bowl is sure to become a favourite for everyday dining and entertaining.Shabby chic hand printed patternCoordinates with other pieces from the Nicola Spring collection.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here