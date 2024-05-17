Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Navy

Every detail matters when you're setting the table! With the Nicola Spring Patterned Salad / Fruit / Serving Bowl, you can present everything from salads to side dishes for presenting food in a fashionable way whilst adding colour to your table setting.

Versatile and durable, this bowl is sure to become a favourite for everyday dining and entertaining.

Shabby chic hand printed pattern

Coordinates with other pieces from the Nicola Spring collection.