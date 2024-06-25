Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Serving Bowl - 21.5cm - Orange

Every detail matters when you're setting the table! With the Nicola Spring Patterned Salad / Fruit / Serving Bowl, you can present everything from salads to side dishes for passing in a fashionable way and add colour to your tablescape. Versatile and durable, this bowl is sure to become a favourite for everyday dining and entertaining. - Made from premium ceramic materials - Shabby chic hand printed pattern - All white interior - Microwave safe for reheating food with ease - Simple to clean in the dishwasher - Coordinates with other pieces from the Nicola Spring collection - Bowl measures 203 mm (8 in.) in diameter by 82 mm in height Bring the colours of spring to your every meal with a serving bowl that will stand the test of time! Order the Nicola Spring Patterned Salad / Fruit / Serving Bowl now.