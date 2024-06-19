Outsunny 11.5kg Garden Parasol Base for 38mm or 48mm Poles Bronze

This Outsunny parasol base is a petty piece, which holds garden umbrella securely in place. The bronze-toned design pairs with the curved line top for an attractive design. Made from resin, the body is durable and sturdy, finished with a tightening screw on the steel holder to secure the parasol pole in place.