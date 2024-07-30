Outsunny 3(m) LED Cantilever Parasol Outdoor with Base Lights Grey

Sun safety in the day and beautiful illumination at night. Welcome this cantilever parasol with lights from Outsunny into your home to transform your garden memories. With LED lights scattered on the support ribs, controlled by a switch: you can radiate your outdoors at night. The large polyester canopy can be adjusted to 4 different angles and swivels 360 Degree so you can keep protected from the sun at any angle. The patio umbrella is fitted with a crank handle to open and close the canopy easily.