image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Parasol Outdoor Sunshade 6 Ribs Red
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Parasol Outdoor Sunshade 6 Ribs Redimage 2 of Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Parasol Outdoor Sunshade 6 Ribs Redimage 3 of Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Parasol Outdoor Sunshade 6 Ribs Redimage 4 of Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Parasol Outdoor Sunshade 6 Ribs Redimage 5 of Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Parasol Outdoor Sunshade 6 Ribs Red

Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Parasol Outdoor Sunshade 6 Ribs Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Wooden Patio Umbrella Parasol Outdoor Sunshade 6 Ribs Red
Protect yourself outdoors in ultimate style with this 2m parasol from Outsunny. On the sunshades for garden's top, a large square canopy sits. Made from 180g polyester to provide sun protection, you can adjustable the deck parasol angle to set to a position which is best for you, with eight bamboo ribs for extra support between the frame and canopy. It is finished with a pull rope for easy opening and closing. This sun parasol is perfect blend of beauty and function.
Stylish parasol umbrella to keep you protectedLarge canopy provides lots of shading areaSix bamboo connectors for extra support

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here