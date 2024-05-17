Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Glass Storage Jars - 1 Litre - Pack of 3

Add some retro industrial style to your kitchen with this 1 Litre Officina 1825 Glass Storage Jar from Bormioli Rocco.

The Officina 1825 collection is the Italian brands flagship, with a distinctive embossed seal etched into each glass that serves as a hallmark of longevity and quality in both design and performance. The dramatic ridges that adorn every Officina product bring a strong industrial aesthetic, perfect for those looking to dress their kitchen and dining room in a little retro chic.

The 1 Litre capacity of these jars makes them the perfect storage solution for sliced fruit and vegetables, as well as a variety of homemade pickles, chutneys and sauces. A stainless steel wire lock combines with a strong rubber seal to lock in freshness and flavour.