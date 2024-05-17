Resol 6 Seater Sevilla Rectangular Plastic Garden Dining Set - 90cm x 180cm - White

Bring a little taste of the Costa Brava to your back garden, pool or patio this summer with this Sevilla Garden Dining Set from Resol.

Crafted in Catalonia - a stone's throw from the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean - the pieces in this set have Spanish sunshine injected into their DNA, with a polypropylene construction that ensures season-long strength, support and stability.

The large 90 x 180cm surface area of this table offers ample alfresco dining space for up to 6 people, while a central parasol hole means you'll be comfortable whatever the weather! The matching chairs feature a palm tree-inspired design perfect for accentuating those tropical vibes, as well as a stackable shape for easy space-saving storage when not in use.

With over 60 years of experience - and with an extensive catalogue of outdoor furniture on offer - Resol is a brand tailor-made to provide good times with good company in good garden places!