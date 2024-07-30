image 1 of Resol Pireo Plastic Garden Dining Armchairs - 55cm - White - Pack of 2
Resol Pireo Plastic Garden Dining Armchairs - 55cm - White - Pack of 2

Bring a little taste of the Costa Brava to your back garden, pool or patio this summer with these Pireo Garden Dining Armchairs from Resol.Crafted in Catalonia - a stone's throw from the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean - these chairs have Spanish sunshine injected into their DNA, with a polypropylene construction that ensures season-long strength, support and stability.An angular silhouette adds a contemporary edge to any alfresco dining area, while twin arm rests ensure you'll be sitting comfortably from first course to last! The stackable shape allows for easy, space-saving storage when not in use.With over 60 years of experience - and with an extensive catalogue of outdoor furniture on offer - Resol is a brand tailor-made to provide good times with good company in good garden places!

