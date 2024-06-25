Outsunny 1.96m Arced Beach Umbrella Tilting Canopy Aluminium Frame

Enjoying the sun with proper protection is essential - especially on beach days. This portable parasol from Outsunny will do just that. The structure is made from aluminium so it's tough and solid. The height of the patio parasol can be adjusted to three different levels so you have plenty of required headroom. Canopy sets to one position for extra protection. Plus, this beach umbrella is also easy to set up - the pointed bottom ensures it stays in its chosen position.