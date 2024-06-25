Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Roma Parasol with Crank & Tilt, Beige

All-day protection which goes up and comes down effortlessly. Grab this large cantilever parasol with base from Outsunny to make your summers better than ever before. The aluminium structure means a steady and durable core, it comes with a cross base stand to keep it in place. The polyester canopy can be changed between five different angles to protect you as the sun moves. It can also be rotated 360 degrees by the step of the pedal. It's finished with a top vent to allow air to pass through.