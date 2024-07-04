Argon Tableware Apilado Stacking Whisky Glasses - 285ml - Pack of 6

Complete your drinks selection cupboard with this set of classic Argon Tableware Apilado tumbler glasses. These uniquely shaped glasses allows you to stack easily and securely - ideal for smaller cupboards and places where space is at a premium. This collection is perfect for home or professional use. These 6 285ml Tumbler glasses are incredibly versatile and can be used for whiskey, cocktails, soft drinks, juices and smoothies. With the unusual shape and bold lines not only will it give you a gorgeous elegant dining table set up but they are also stackable, so you have more room in your cupboards offering space saving solutions. The reinforced base improves shock resistance and gives years of use. This combined with the dishwasher safe guarantee ensures easy maintainable glassware for any household.