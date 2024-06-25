Orchard Toys Speed Spelling Game

Orchard Toys Speed Spelling Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Orchard Toys Speed Spelling Game
Speed Spelling is a fast-paced literacy game for children age 5-8 years! This fun, educational game with unique and engaging gameplay is sure to make spelling practise fun. Players take turns to spell words before the timer runs out - if the timer runs out midway through spelling a word they have to pass it on to the next player to complete! The game is filled with anticipation and can change quickly - children will enjoy racing against time and pinching words from other players! For younger children the game can be played without the timer to allow them to concentrate on each word. Speed Spelling can be used to develop letter recognition skills before developing into a fun game. Once the game is complete children an be encouraged to talk about the words in front of them. Speed Spelling is a new and improved version of Pass the Word; whilst the outside of the box has had an exciting makeover, the contents and gameplay are the same.

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here