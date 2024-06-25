Orchard Toys Speed Spelling Game

Speed Spelling is a fast-paced literacy game for children age 5-8 years! This fun, educational game with unique and engaging gameplay is sure to make spelling practise fun. Players take turns to spell words before the timer runs out - if the timer runs out midway through spelling a word they have to pass it on to the next player to complete! The game is filled with anticipation and can change quickly - children will enjoy racing against time and pinching words from other players! For younger children the game can be played without the timer to allow them to concentrate on each word. Speed Spelling can be used to develop letter recognition skills before developing into a fun game. Once the game is complete children an be encouraged to talk about the words in front of them. Speed Spelling is a new and improved version of Pass the Word; whilst the outside of the box has had an exciting makeover, the contents and gameplay are the same.