Harbour Housewares Sussex Garden Side Table - Metal Outdoor Patio Furniture - 44 x 44cm - Black

The Harbour Housewares Sussex Sun Lounger already brings you the style and the comfort you need to enjoy a Summer in the garden. Now, our matching set of Sun Lounger Side Tables lets you take that comfort to the next level and create the ultimate sunshine relaxation station! Made from steel these elegant side tables create that modern industrial design look suited for a range of gardens with many different styles. Whether you need the storage indoors or outdoors this lighweight portable table can be for multiple uses. The four legs will provide you with stability and a large square tabletop gives you room for a huge glass of gin, the perfect summer read and some delicious snacks preparing you for a full day of relaxing.