HOMCOM Food Processor 1.5L Blender Blades Slicing Grating Discs 500W

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Food prep made oh-so effortless with this HOMCOM food blender. As well as the powerful 500W machine, the food chopper comes with a variety of blades: a reversible slice and shred disc, four-leaf blade and multi-use 'S' blade, cutting ingredients to your desired shape so you can cook a variety of recipes. The 1 litre bowl and 1.5 litre jug are suitable for mixing large volumes of food; you can also prep two different ingredients in the separate jugs and switch to mix.

Food prep made oh-so effortless with this HOMCOM food blender. As well as the powerful 500W machine, the food chopper comes with a variety of blades: a reversible slice and shred disc, four-leaf blade and multi-use 'S' blade, cutting ingredients to your desired shape so you can cook a variety of recipes. The 1 litre bowl and 1.5 litre jug are suitable for mixing large volumes of food; you can also prep two different ingredients in the separate jugs and switch to mix.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.