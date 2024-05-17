HOMCOM 6.5L Air Fryer w/ Digital Display Air Circulation Cookbook

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The HOMCOM compact air fryer allows you to cook a variety of foods in a healthier way. With its multi-food cooking design, you can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat with ease. The 'shake' reminder function ensures even tastier results by letting you know when to shake the basket towards the end of the cooking process. Cleaning up is a breeze, and all you need to do is plug it in and start cooking.

The HOMCOM compact air fryer allows you to cook a variety of foods in a healthier way. With its multi-food cooking design, you can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat with ease. The 'shake' reminder function ensures even tastier results by letting you know when to shake the basket towards the end of the cooking process. Cleaning up is a breeze, and all you need to do is plug it in and start cooking.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.