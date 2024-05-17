Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Countertop Blender 1000W Smoothie Maker w/ 0.7L & 0.35L Mix Cup
image 1 of HOMCOM Countertop Blender 1000W Smoothie Maker w/ 0.7L & 0.35L Mix Cupimage 2 of HOMCOM Countertop Blender 1000W Smoothie Maker w/ 0.7L & 0.35L Mix Cupimage 3 of HOMCOM Countertop Blender 1000W Smoothie Maker w/ 0.7L & 0.35L Mix Cupimage 4 of HOMCOM Countertop Blender 1000W Smoothie Maker w/ 0.7L & 0.35L Mix Cupimage 5 of HOMCOM Countertop Blender 1000W Smoothie Maker w/ 0.7L & 0.35L Mix Cup

HOMCOM Countertop Blender 1000W Smoothie Maker w/ 0.7L & 0.35L Mix Cup

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.99

£35.99/each

HOMCOM Countertop Blender 1000W Smoothie Maker w/ 0.7L & 0.35L Mix Cup
Mixing smoothies, milkshakes, soups, desserts, purees and so much more - simple operation. This HOMCOM 1000W milkshake maker is a must-have piece of equipment for your kitchen and beyond. The juice maker comes with a 700ml and 350ml and two blade bases, so whether you want to create something larger or smaller, it's doable. The one-speed design makes the jug blender oh-so easy to use, too: simply push in and wait for the creations to come to life.
1000W blender can work quicklyMachine washable for easy cleaningSafety start design

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here