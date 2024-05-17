Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 2.5L with Digital Display Timer for Cooking
image 1 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 2.5L with Digital Display Timer for Cookingimage 2 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 2.5L with Digital Display Timer for Cookingimage 3 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 2.5L with Digital Display Timer for Cookingimage 4 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 2.5L with Digital Display Timer for Cookingimage 5 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 2.5L with Digital Display Timer for Cooking

HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 2.5L with Digital Display Timer for Cooking

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 2.5L with Digital Display Timer for Cooking
Do you want to enjoy your favourite fried foods, but want to switch to a healthier lifestyle? HOMCOM has a small air fryer made just for you. Enjoy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner with air fryer, bake, broil and roast option. Use the LED display with 7 programmable menu options, so if you're not sure on cook temperature and time, this digital air fryer for home use can do the work for you. Don't give up your favourite foods with this HOMCOM air fryer.
Combines air fryer, bake, broil, roast in one unitRapid air circulation system7 preset menus

Number of uses

18+

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here