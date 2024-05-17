Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Table Runner - 48 x 183cm - Grey

This Ribbed Rectangular Cotton Dining Table Runner from Nicola Spring allow you to bring an extra decorative flavour to your dinner service, while also protecting surfaces from scuffs, scratches and stains.

Crafted from 100% cotton, this soft and flexible table cloth comes in a range of colours to suit any dining room decor, while the ribbed design lends a subtle, contemporary texture.

Machine washable, this runner is easy to clean, and the ability to be rolled tight makes it an ideal option for spaces where storage comes at a premium.