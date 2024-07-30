Nicola Spring Ceramic Spotted Rim Side Plates - 20.5cm - Monochrome - Pack of 4

Add a splash of vibrant contemporary style to any mealtime with these Spotted Rim Stoneware Dinner Plates from Nicola Spring.

Each plate in our collection has been lovingly handcrafted, creating a unique piece of porcelain art that adds rustic warmth and charm to any interior.

The 20.5cm diameter offers ample room for your favourite snacks, side dishes, sweet treats and desserts

This plate is fridge, microwave, and dishwasher-safe for easy storing, heating, reheating and cleaning.