Care Bears 35cm Medium Plush Dream Bright Bear

THE CARE BEAR RANGE: This plush teddy bear is the perfect cuddle cushion for today's boys and girls! Featuring Care Bears in all new stylisations and vibrant colours it will be hard to choose which one to bring home!

DREAM BRIGHT BEAR: Dream Bright Bear is a sky blue/lavender teddy bear who is there to encourage you to "believe in yourself and DREAM BRIGHT". His tummy badge is a smiling pink heart with sky blue wings and a five striped rainbow!

COLLECT THEM ALL: The Care Bears collectable cuddly toys for girls and boys come in a soft huggable material, ready for unlimited giant bear hugs! Collect them all and bring them on your adventures of sharing and caring!

CUDDLY SOFT PLUSH TOY: Made with the softest materials, Care Bear's range of colourful plush toys will quickly become your favourite cuddle buddy!

IDEAL GIFT FOR CHILDREN: With happy smiling faces and big engaging eyes, these teddies for girls and boys make a great birthday gift or Christmas present and are sure to keep children happy and giggling as they play with their new best friend.