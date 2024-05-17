Funko POP! Vinyl: Rugrats Tommy

ADVENTURE: The Rugrat gang are back together, adorable Tommy and his friends (Chuckie, Phil & Lil along with Tommy`s cousin Angelica) are on great adventures

FUN: Add Tommy to your Rugrat POP! collection and let the mischief fun begin. Figure stands 9cm and comes in a window display box

WHO ARE FUNKO: Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. We provide connection to pop culture with a product line that includes vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, board games and accessories

WHAT SIZE IS A POP!: Standard Pops! are approximately 4-inches tall: though sizes range depending on the character. Super Pop! Are 6-inches tall, Jumbo Pops! are 10-inches tall & Mega POP! are a whopping 18-inches

W/CHASE MEANING: A Chase Pop is a rare variant of a common Funko Pop figure, whereby its design differs slightly to the original figure it's based upon. When you purchase a figure with a chase variant you have a chance to receive a 1 in 6 chase variant