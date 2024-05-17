Outsunny 3-in-1 Outdoor Fire Pit, Garden Table with BBQ Grill Screen C

Creating a leisure time with your family in your yard with the garden fire pits from Outsunny! Hexagonal basin body and diamond patterns add a chic element to your outdoors activity. Equipped with mesh cover and poker, avoid spark flying out and being burned by the hot fire. Constructed of strong and solid metal, the outdoors fireplace has a long-time service life. Stylish and practical, this fire bowl for garden is a must-have as a reliable way to enjoy a real outdoor wood burning fire.