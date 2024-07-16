Outsunny Outdoor Fire Pit with Spark Screen Cover Poker for Camping

Spend time outdoors in warmth with the fire bowls for garden from Outsunny. The orange outer ring adds a contrasting stylish element to the design. The spark screen cover and a poker ensures safety. Made from powder coated steel, the frame is strong and suitable for outdoor use, crafted with a large bowl to hold plenty of firewood and keep you and friends warm. Comes with a fire poker to safely move the logs.