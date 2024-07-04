Outsunny Raise Garden Bed Kit, 6 Panels Planter Box Above Ground

This Outsunny planter box can satisfy your desire to build a wonderful garden in your yard! The practical design of the vegetable planter makes it easy for growing your favorite flowers, fruits, herbs, veggies, or plants in just about any location. Made from high-quality HDPE material, the garden box is strong and durable, which can withstand years of reliable use. The surface imitation wood grain texture is beautiful and durable as well, making this herb garden both good-looking and useful.