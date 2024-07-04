Outsunny 3 Tiered Plant Stand, Plant Shelf for Indoor & Outdoor, white

A handy place for holding and displaying plants, flower, collectibles and more. This Outsunny corner plant stand offers storage space for your home. The MDF and bamboo structure is strong, with a large base for it to stand balanced. Three tiers mean plenty of storage, all with plenty of space between. A practical and decorative piece for every home.