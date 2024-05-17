image 1 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roast
image 1 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roastimage 2 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roastimage 3 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roastimage 4 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roastimage 5 of Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roast

Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roast

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roast
Delicious rotisserie style meat in your own home? Yes please. This open charcoal grill gives you your own spot to cook anytime in your private garden and outdoor areas. A sturdy stainless steel body, it comes with the bottom grilling area for cooking many different ingredients and a top spinning fork - perfect for chicken breasts, lamb legs and pork shoulders. The wooden handles make it easy to spin for even cooking. Our charcoal BBQs are complete with anti-slip caps on the four feet.
Assembly requiredPerfect for friends and family together partyThe rotisserie pole is adjustable in 5 levels

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here