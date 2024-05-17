Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Rotisserie Grill Roaster Chicken Spit Roast

Delicious rotisserie style meat in your own home? Yes please. This open charcoal grill gives you your own spot to cook anytime in your private garden and outdoor areas. A sturdy stainless steel body, it comes with the bottom grilling area for cooking many different ingredients and a top spinning fork - perfect for chicken breasts, lamb legs and pork shoulders. The wooden handles make it easy to spin for even cooking. Our charcoal BBQs are complete with anti-slip caps on the four feet.