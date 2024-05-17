HOMCOM Multi-purpose Steamer w/ 13 PCS Accessory Steam Mop for Carpet

Easy household cleaning with this HOMCOM steam cleaner. The hot pressurised steam is suitable for ceramic tiles, kitchen shelves, sinks, mirrors and more. This carpet steamer is lightweight and comes with wheels and a long cord, making it easy to clean. The powerful hot steam cleans for 20-25 minutes. Multiple accessories included.