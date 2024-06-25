Outsunny Cantilever Parasol 360 Rotation with Hand Crank & Base, Green

Ensure you keep yourself protected enjoying the sun with this cantilever parasol with base included from Outsunny. Made from powder-coated aluminium, the central pole is strong, durable and resistant to chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion, providing you with years of reliable use. The shade, made from polyester, will not fade and protects you from harmful UV rays. Adjustable to five different positions and able to rotate a full 360 degrees via the foot pedal, this umbrella will completely cater to preferences and is great for all-day relaxing.