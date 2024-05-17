thortful Funny Dog Poo Father's Day Card From the Dog

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like AbiGoLucky.

Send this funny Father's Day card from the dog that your dad who just loves picking up poo for on their walkies...not!

'Happy Father's Day. Thanks for picking up my poo!'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.