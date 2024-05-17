Swan ST14015N Townhouse 2 Slice Toaster Stainless Steel

The Swan Townhouse 2-Slice Toaster brings together high-end functionality and elegant contemporary styling to make for the perfect addition to your kitchen setup. Swans Townhouse collection couples modern touches and a classic understated design to make for a subtle, versatile look that fits perfectly in any kitchen. Whether you prefer an ultra-modern style or something a little more traditional, the Townhouse 2-Slice Toaster will fit right in.