Nicola Spring Ceramic Stripe Rim Coffee Mugs - 360ml - Monochrome - Pack of 4

Add a splash of vibrant contemporary style to any mealtime with these Stripe Rim Stoneware Coffee Mugs from Nicola Spring.

Each cup in our collection has been lovingly handcrafted, creating a unique piece of porcelain art that adds rustic warmth and charm to any interior.

The 360ml capacity offers ample room for your hot drink of choice; pair with our matching Dinner Plates, Side Plates and Cereal Bowls to create your complete crockery collection!

The classic porcelain material is safe for the fridge, dishwasher and, most importantly, the microwave - perfect for those with a tendency to leave their cuppa a little too long!