Black+ Decker BXAF17094GB 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer 2100W Black

The Black Decker 9L Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer boasts two baskets to provide the ultimate in air frying versatility giving you the freedom to cook single portions or larger portions, as required. A built-in viewing window lets you monitor food without opening the air fryer. You can cook separate meals simultaneously in the two 4.5L drawers with a combined capacity of 9L, enough to feed the whole family. The Sync Finish control will adjust cook times automatically, so that both baskets finish cooking at the same time. The Digital Control Panel lets you choose from 9 one-touch pre-sets to take the guess work out of cooking. Air fry crispy, delicious heathy foods without the need to deep fry. Roast succulent chicken, pork beef or lamb. You can also set the timer temperature to suit cooking preferences. Enjoy healthy, great-tasting meals with minimal oil required. Pull out drawers removal non-stick frying baskets require a simple hand wash for a sparkling clean.