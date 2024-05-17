Tower T17126MSH Vortx 3.8L Colour Air Fryer Latte

Make family cooking simple with this 3.8L Manual Air Fryer from Tower. Vortx technology rapidly circulates hot air around the chamber to cook food 30% faster with only a little oil required, perfect for healthy, yet beautifully crisp meals. Enjoy meals with 99% less fat so you get all the great taste with great health benefits. Air Fryers cook faster than a conventional oven and you could save up to 70% on your energy bills by swapping to air fryer cooking. Easy to use dials allow you to set the temperature timer, whilst the removable drawer and crisper grill tray both come with a non-stick coating for greater food release and simple cleaning. A 90cm power cord offers the freedom to move anywhere across the work top, whilst a generous 3.8L basket ensures food can be cooked for the whole family with ease. The air fryer has a smaller footprint so it doesn't take up too much space on the counter.