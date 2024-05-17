Tower T17076 Vortx 11L Air Fryer Oven Black

This Tower 11L digital air fryer is the ultimate in cooking versatility with multiple functions that allow you to use it as an air fryer, rotisserie oven, dehydrator, as well as for baking and roasting. With the addition of a reversible grill plate and wire rack, you're able to switch up your mealtimes with delicious pizzas, kebabs and chargrill-style steaks. The built-in Vortx technology circulates air rapidly around the fryer, needing no more than a drop of oil to produce evenly-cooked results and fresh, crispy textures. Using less oil, you lose the fat, not the flavour, as food retains its rich fried taste with up to 99% less fat. Food cooks healthier and faster, working 30% quicker than a conventional oven with the ability to cook a 1kg chicken in 40 minutes.