image 1 of Tower T17076 Vortx 11L Air Fryer Oven Black

Tower T17076 Vortx 11L Air Fryer Oven Black
This Tower 11L digital air fryer is the ultimate in cooking versatility with multiple functions that allow you to use it as an air fryer, rotisserie oven, dehydrator, as well as for baking and roasting. With the addition of a reversible grill plate and wire rack, you're able to switch up your mealtimes with delicious pizzas, kebabs and chargrill-style steaks. The built-in Vortx technology circulates air rapidly around the fryer, needing no more than a drop of oil to produce evenly-cooked results and fresh, crispy textures. Using less oil, you lose the fat, not the flavour, as food retains its rich fried taste with up to 99% less fat. Food cooks healthier and faster, working 30% quicker than a conventional oven with the ability to cook a 1kg chicken in 40 minutes.
11L 2000W 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven:Air Fryer / Rotisserie Oven / Dehydrator / Roast and BakeIncludes a reversibile Grill rack for succulent juicy steaksWith 10 rotating kebab skewers and multi rack.60 min digital timer and faster cooking -1kg chicken cooked in 40minsDigital control panel including adjustable temperatureRapid air circulation cooking technology for crispy foodsAutomatic switch-off and overheat protection functionsInc 3 racks a rotisserie fork handle oil drip tray and finger mitts.

