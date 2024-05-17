Bormioli Rocco Mr Chef Glass Nesting Mixing Bowl - 2.5 Litres - Pack of 6

Add a touch of Italian flair to your kitchen with the Mr Chef collection of Salad and Mixing Bowls from Bormioli Rocco.

Since 1825, Bormioli has established themselves as one of the great glassware innovators, forging a reputation that has seen their products populate homes and high-end drinking and dining establishments alike. The Mr Chef collection continues that proud tradition by marrying a sleek, minimal silhouette with functionality perfectly suited to satisfying even the most demanding modern kitchen.

This 2.5 Litre bowl has been crafted from tempered glass, resulting in a high level of resistance to both thermal and mechanical shock. This makes the Mr Chef collection ideal for use within both home and professional kitchens. The stackable design is perfect for places where space is at a premium, while the extended rim allows for smooth handling.

Ideal for mixing, whisking, stirring and serving, the Mr Chef collection is your ultimate kitchen companion.