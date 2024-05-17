Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Freestanding Anion Tower Fan Cooling w/ Oscillating, Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Freestanding Anion Tower Fan Cooling w/ Oscillating, Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Freestanding Anion Tower Fan Cooling w/ Oscillating, Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Freestanding Anion Tower Fan Cooling w/ Oscillating, Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Freestanding Anion Tower Fan Cooling w/ Oscillating, Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Freestanding Anion Tower Fan Cooling w/ Oscillating, Black

HOMCOM Freestanding Anion Tower Fan Cooling w/ Oscillating, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

HOMCOM Freestanding Anion Tower Fan Cooling w/ Oscillating, Black
Keep cool and carry on with your day, thanks to this HOMCOM cooling fan. Choose between the 3 mode and 3 speed to set to how you want to be cool. The stand fan oscillates to a maximum 80 degree angle, meaning it blows air out to a greater radius - suitable for several people enjoying at once. The LED panel makes it easy to view the settings and control - and it comes with a remote too to change from a distance. Complete with a top handle, this sleek oscillating fan is easy to move and carry.
Features 3 modes and 3 speedsAnion function make the room air fresh80-degree oscillation function

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here