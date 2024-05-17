HOMCOM 92cm Oscillation Tower Fan w/ Remote Control 3 Peed

Stay comfortably cool during those hot Summer days with this tower fan from HOMCOM. Made into a tower design, slim and narrow, the oscillating fan is able to fit into tighter spots with ease. The 70 degree oscillation function direct the air flow where you need it to. A built-in 7.5 hours timer function, the standing fan will auto stop whilst you are asleep for safety and to save electricity. A must for anyone working in offices or are refined to small and stuffy spaces.