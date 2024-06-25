Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower T12060MNB Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Midnight Blue
image 1 of Tower T12060MNB Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Midnight Blueimage 2 of Tower T12060MNB Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Midnight Blueimage 3 of Tower T12060MNB Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Midnight Blueimage 4 of Tower T12060MNB Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Midnight Blueimage 5 of Tower T12060MNB Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Midnight Blue

Tower T12060MNB Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Midnight Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Tower T12060MNB Cavaletto 300W Personal Blender Midnight Blue
Create beautifully-blended smoothies, milkshakes, cocktail mix and more with Tower's Cavaletto personal blender. The sleek blue and rose gold stick blender uses a powerful motor to effortlessly chop and blend fresh fruit and vegetables, resulting in a refreshing, vitamin-rich drink in no time. Simply attach the included smoothie bottle, fill with ingredients and press down to blend your nutritious concoction. The ultra-long-lasting Durablade stainless steel blades are strong and robust, providing more efficient performance and durability. Complete with lid, the large tritan bottle is ideal for taking your drinks to work or the gym, providing a post-workout pick-me-up to fuel the duration of your day. Using a Softex coating that feels comfortable in the hand, the blender's ergonomic design provides a steady grip during use. It features 2 speeds with pulse function to give you more control over your mix, letting you create healthy drinks with the perfect consistency every time.
1 x Tritan Smoothie BottleIncludes 1 Blade and 1 lidPlastic Housing with Rose Gold accentsIncludes 2 SpeedsPulse Function300W MotorPortable 500ml Bottle perfect for the GymMakes delicous smoothies

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here