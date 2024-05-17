Black+ Decker BXIR22001GB 2600W Steam Iron Rose Gold

Tackle stubborn creases with the BLACK+DECKER Linen Care 2600W Steam Iron. With fast heat up it makes quick work of removing the creases from your clothes, and its many features ensure you can iron comfortably with minimal effort required. Straighten your clothes out quicker with 35G/min continuous blasts of steam and 180G steam boost. Say goodbye to water stains with the anti-drip function for a spotless clean every time, even when ironing at a low temperature. And, the iron stays fresh from the inside out with the anti-calc function which reduces nasty limescale, ensuring higher performance for a longer time. The ceramic sole plate ensures the iron glides effortlessly over all types of fabric, so there's no need to worry about snagging any of your clothes.