Carmen C81072 Neon 2000W Hair Dryer Set Graphite

Say hello to smooth, healthy hair with the Carmen Neon blow dryer and styling set. The blow dryer's keratin-infused grille adds moisture to your hair as you dry, releasing micro-conditioners to protect against heat damage and promote long-lasting shine. Using three heat and two speed settings, you're given more control over drying intensity to achieve styling that suits your hair type. Finish off with a cool shot function to lock your look in place for longer. The set includes all the attachments you need for salon-defined styling, with a diffuser attachment to build volume in your curls while eliminating frizz. Target sectioned hair with the concentrator nozzle to achieve more precise hair styles, complete with paddle brush and radial brush to add those flawless finishing touches. The hair dryer includes a removable filter to easily remove caught hairs and lint, maintaining performance to achieve the best at-home blow dry.

Get professional results fast with 2000w DC Motor 3 heat and 2 speed settings suitable for all hair types With cool shot function for setting your perfect style Advanced ceramic coated grille infused with Keratin Gift Set includes: Concentrator nozzle / Diffuser / Paddle Brush / Round Brush and Carry/Storage bag - perfect for travel Hanging loop and 1.8m power cord for ultimate freedom while styling Stylish graphite colour body with neon pink accents

Sold by R K Wholesale (R K WHOLESALE LIMITED)